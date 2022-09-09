NAICOM called on Kastina State Government to advantage of Takaful Insurance

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on Katsina State citizens to take advantage of the Takaful insurance and other mandatory policies for their wellbeing. Speaking at a sensitisation workshop in Katsina, Alhaji Abdulrasaaq Salami, Head Corporate Communication and market development of the commission said one of the cardinal objectives of insurance is to protect the state against natural disasters.

Salami noted that having the markets and goods insured will ensure stability and comfort for the people and also save the government some cost that ordinarily would have gone into compensating traders. He explained that going by the population of farmers in Katsina state, it was obvious that the State stood as a critical stakeholder in increasing insurance penetration and growth of the sector by ensuring that farmers are adequately protected. He affirmed that partnership with the Commission will be a golden opportunity to assist Katsina state peasant farmers, traders and civil servants when they need it most and for the financial services sector to also increase financial inclusion.

Salami further asserted that the introduction of Islamic insurance (Takaful) and Microtakaful for small businesses will assist the state. Present at the workshop were Managing Directors of Takaful insurance companies, Traditional rulers, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), National Association of Road Transport Workers (NARTW), market trader association, law enforcement agencies and relevant shareholders.