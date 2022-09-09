NEPC partners NOA to promote export for survival

Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC in partnership with the National Orientation Agency, NOA is creating awareness for the Export4Survival campaign in the 36 States of Nigeria. The Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak made this known while on a working visit to the NOA in Abuja.

He says, the collaboration is to promote the export of Made-in-Nigerian products and to increase foreign exchange earnings for the country. Adding that, visit is borne out of the need to seek strategic collaboration with relevant government Ministries Departments and Agencies, MDAs in a bid to rejuvenate the nation’s fragile economy in the wake of dwindling revenue from crude oil.

The NEPC boss pointed out that the hashtag Export4Survival is a patriotic call on all Nigerians to realise the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development and boosting foreign exchange earnings. “We must export our goods and services or perish. That is the only way the country could create jobs, create wealth and ensure a sustainable economy that guarantees prosperity for all Nigerians,” he stated.

The NOA Director General, Dr. Garba Abari commended the NEPC for initiating the Export4Survival campaign as part of strategic initiative to increase the awareness of opportunities in the sector and benefits of exporting Nigerian goods and services to the overall growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Dr. Abari said considering 813 offices spread across the country, the NOA is strategically positioned to help the Council drive the campaign to the 36 states of the federation as well as the 774 local governments areas. “Export4Survival is indeed strategic in finding a solution to the nation’s fragile economy. It is the only way to regain the value of the Naira as it will create wealth and job opportunities for all Nigerians,”.