Nigeria must tackle crude oil theft, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says crude oil theft must be addressed. He made this statement during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on National Economy which he inaugurated in his office on Friday.

Acknowledging the impact of the menace on the nation’s revenue exchange, the President reminded them that production of crude oil owing to economic sabotage has led to a production decline at half the nation’s OPEC quota.

Buhari, therefore, urged members to tackle the distinct challenge while promising that his administration will work assiduously to reverse the trend. Members of the committee include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is also chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State who represents the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and other members of the cabinet.

At the maiden meeting, President Buhari defended the nation’s borrowing rate, asserting that it is vital to achieving infrastructural development.