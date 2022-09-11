We don’t fight and go back – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has mocked the ousted national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who was said to have danced when the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party passed vote of confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled PDP national chairman.

Governor Wike said decision by NEC will not dissuade him and others from insisting that the prevailing structural imbalance within party must be addressed. The governor spoke at the 11th Hour homecoming and reception organised for decampees from various political parties who have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, which held at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

“I was listening and watching, they said there is one man they call Secondus. They said he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person vote of confidence. He forgets history. Ask him the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida moved a motion of vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndudi Elumelu. They gave you (Secondus) a vote of confidence, what happened? You left office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many 20 votes of confidence, it’s not my business. My business is to make sure the right thing is done, and the right thing must be done. Whether today or tomorrow.”