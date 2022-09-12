2023: Maintain neutrality, FRSC boss charges officers

The acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has charged officers of the Corps nationwide to maintain political neutrality, as well as avoid any form of participation in rallies, campaigns and piloting political convoys.

FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Monday, said the directive was given in reference to the FRSC (Establishment) Act. He said the Act “stipulates the status of the Corps as a public service agency that does not have any political affiliation, but solely established to provide essential services to all citizens, irrespective of their political interests or representation”.

“The Commanding Officers were however, directed to be sensitive to the plight of road users and prepare to tackle any traceable traffic gridlock that could arise as a result of the aforementioned political activities by ensuring adequate deployment of personnel for ease of movement in form of traffic controls and traffic calming. “He reassured the public of the Corps’ readiness and commitment to making the roads safer at all times and admonished them to always abide by established road traffic regulations,” the statement added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had said the 18 validly registered political parties in the country will officially begin campaigns for the 2023 general elections on September 28, 2022.