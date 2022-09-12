Climate Change is real, we all must wake up – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has warned that the threats posed by Climate Change are real. In a statement via his official Facebook Account, the PDP flagbearer said everyone must begin to take appropriate responsive actions with regards to climate change.

“Climate change is real. The flooding that has followed torrential downpours in towns and villages in Nigeria—like other places around the globe, confirms this. “The damage that has been occasioned on account of the floods are troubling. Public social facilities like schools and hospitals have been impacted.

It may be safe to say, however, that no one carries the burden of these floods like our farmers. “Media reports abound of swathes of farmlands and food crops being washed away.

“The consequence of these losses by our farmers will be felt by all of us. Any hope of a bumper harvest is now diminished. This will further add to misery in our towns and villages, and our cities as food prices continue to soar. “I share the pains of the victims of these flooding incidents, including communities where their local healthcare centres, markets and schools have been destroyed. Or even individuals who have been displaced. I also sympathise with those who have lost their loved ones.

“Therefore, I urge governments at all levels to unveil a special humanitarian assistance programme to provide immediate succour to the affected communities,” Atiku stated.