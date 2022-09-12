Costs of Electoral Activities remain FG’s responsibility, INEC tells Foreign Partners

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, says the acquisition of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for all elections remains the sovereign responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria. He stated this on Monday at the closure of Phase I and the launch of Phase II of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance In Nigeria (EU-SDGN) held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yakubu said INEC was a key beneficiary of the first phase of the programme conceived under the National Indicative Programme 2014-2020, adding that the Commission received various support mainly in the areas of training and capacity building for our staff, engagement with stakeholders, voter education and public enlightenment and the promotion of inclusivity.

“The combination of these actions and activities not only enhanced public confidence in the Commission but also provided valuable assistance in strengthening the integrity and credibility of the electoral process. “A major achievement in this regard is the progressive provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, especially the deployment of technology for voter accreditation and result management at the polling unit level,” he said.

The INEC chief added, “I wish to reiterate here that the core costs of our electoral activities, including the acquisition of sensitive and non-sensitive materials for all elections, remain the sovereign responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria.