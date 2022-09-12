FG Vs ASUU: Court adjourns case till September 16

A Court adjourns to September the 16th the case between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Justice Polycap Hamman adjourned the matter to enable both the Federal Government to file the necessary papers for the suit.

The Federal Government approached the National Industrial Court (NICN) sitting in Abuja, requesting an order for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume while the dispute is being addressed.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, said the matter was on Thursday, 8 September, referred to the Registrar of NICN by the Minister, Chris Ngige.

ASUU embarked on an initial four-week strike on 14 February and has continued to extend it as talks with the government fail.