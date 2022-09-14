Speaker appoints new Chief of Staff, others for effective legislative agenda

The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has confirmed the appointment of the new Chief of Staff Olanrewaju Smart Wasiu in the Office of the Speaker, House of Representatives. This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives Lanre Lasisi and made available to the media.

According to the statement, the fresh appointments were made for effective delivery of the speaker’s legislative agenda for the ninth House of Representatives. Also, the appointments were made following the resignation of political appointees seeking elective offices in line with the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022. Other appointees include Olufunmi Badmus, who was before now the special adviser on special duties, as deputy chief of staff, Abdulrauf Modibbo as special assistant, political (North East), Lamir Umar Ibrahim as special assistant, Executive Relations, and Chef Kenneth Uzoigwe as special assistant, political (South East).

Others on the list are; Barr. Bisi Irinoye as special assistant, legislative matters, Ibrahim Ladega; special assistant, political (South West), Jamila Muazu; Senior Legislative Assistant I, Barr. Obiageli Onu; Senior Legislative Assistant II, and Kunle Bello; Senior Legislative Assistant III.

Meanwhile, The Speaker advised the new political appointees to discharge their duties in compliance with the revised Schedule of Duties in the Office of the Speaker and utmost commitment to the implementation of the Revised Legislative Agenda of the Ninth House of Representatives as the appointments take immediate effect.