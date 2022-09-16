FG Vs ASUU: Court adjourns case to September 19

The National Industrial Court has adjourned the suit filed by the Federal Government challenging the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to Monday, September 19 for a hearing of the interlocutory application of the Federal Government.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the Federal Government, James Igwe, asked the court to give the suit an accelerated hearing due to the urgency of the matter to enable the students to return to school. Igwe told the court that since the matter was already in court, it would be proper for the strike to be called off pending the determination of the suit.

Counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, argued that the matter was adjourned to Friday for further mention and not for hearing. He said he has been served with the Federal Government’s Interlocutory injunction. Falana added that ASUU is currently meeting with stakeholders to ensure that this lingering crisis is resolved. He appealed to the Federal Government to cooperate with them to resolve the issue.

Justice Polycarp Hamman, subsequently adjourned the suit to Monday 19, 2022.