ITF, NECA collaborate to intensify implementation of technical skills development programme

The Industrial Training Fund and the Nigerian Employees Consultative Association is collaborating to deepen the implementation of the Technical Skills Development Programme. The new Director-General of NECA, Wale-Smatt Oyerinde made this known at a strategic meeting with the ITF Director General. Joseph Ari in Abuja.

The meeting which was held at the ITF Office in Abuja was to discuss areas of partnership that would enable both organisations tackle the rising unemployment rate in the country. The Technical Skills Development Project is a joint initiative by the ITF and NECA designed to promote the availability of middle-level manpower with the appropriate Technical and Vocational Skills to meet the identified needs of industries in Nigeria. The training institutions currently provide empowerment in Information and Communication Technology, Mechanical Maintenance Pneumatics, Hydraulics, Machining and Pipe-fitting (Plumbing) Welding & Fabrication, and Production Welding Maintenance among others.

Speaking at the meeting, the ITF DG expressed optimism that NECA under the leadership of Oyerinde will work with the Fund to address the rising unemployment in Nigeria. He said under the renewed vision of the ITF, the focus of the Fund is centered around a national apprenticeship training system. He said, “We need to change the education system of Nigeria to integrate Technical Vocational Education and Training in our curriculum. Nigerians should embrace TVET as the unique measure to address unemployment in the nation.

“Unemployment is rising daily and we want more Nigerians to embrace skills acquisition because white collar jobs are becoming almost non-existent. “We can use TVET to change the narrative of our country for good. ITF and NECA are ready to empower Nigerians with the requisite skills.” On his part, the NECA DG said that most developed country are driven by the technical ability of their people. He added that both agencies will work collaboratively to expand the programme for the benefits of Nigerians.