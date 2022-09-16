NAICOM commissioned one hundred and fifty capacity Lecture Theater for Kaduna State University

In an effort to promote Insurance Education and other related subjects towards achieving human capital, National Insurance Commission has commissioned 150 capacity Lecture Theatre named ‘NAICOM BUILDING for Kaduna State University.

Speaking at the event the Commissioner for Insurance Sunday Thomas say, the support to the Kaduna State University was in furtherance of resolve of the Management of NAICOM to achieve one of its mandate according to Section 19 (c) of the NAICOM Act 1997. “Which is to promote insurance education and other related subjects towards achieving human capital development provided”

Saying the project was carried out through the ‘Financial Assistance to Tertiary Institutions’ (FATI). He added that, “the completion of this 150 capacity lecture theatre will undoubtedly be a value-addition to the Kaduna State University, particularly the students who will use this facility. It is our firm belief that you will put this infrastructure to good use for the benefit of all stakeholders.”