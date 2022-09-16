PDP, NNPP, APC knock Anap poll which gave Obi lead in presidential race

Major political parties have kicked against the NOI poll which gave the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) the lead in next year’s election.

The NOI poll, commissioned by the Anap Foundation and released on Thursday, showed that the former Anambra governor is leading the race with 21 percent of the votes.

It described the presidential contest as a three-horse race and gave Obi an eight percent lead over the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar who each got 13 percent of the votes to end up as joint second in the poll. The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso was fourth with three percent of the votes.

But the APC, PDP, and NNPP have in separate reactions to the poll, dismissed it, saying it does not reflect the realities on the ground.