Antonio Conte backs forward Son Heung-min to end goal-scoring drought

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has acknowledged forward Son Heung-min is “angry” and lacking confidence but has backed him to start scoring again. The 30-year-old South Korean has now gone eight games without a goal.

Conte has not decided whether to rest him for Saturday’s visit of Premier League bottom side Leicester. “I think Sonny, for sure, is not happy because he’s not scoring. It’s normal and I like that he’s a bit angry with this situation,” said the Italian. “It means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need [him].”

Son’s goal drought comes after he finished last season as joint Premier League Golden Boot winner alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, but Conte is aware of the demands on his player. “Sonny, he’s a really important player for us. At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, also your body, so it can happen.

“But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem. We are talking about one of the best two players that we have in our team.