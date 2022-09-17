President Buhari, wife to attend United Nations General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, will depart Abuja on Sunday, September 18, for New York in the United States to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

This year’s UNGA with the theme, ‘A watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges’ will feature discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war, energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special Transforming Education Summit. Buhari will take his turn to deliver the National Statement on the second day of the General Debates on Wednesday, September 21.

“Aside his Statement, the President will also participate in High Level meetings and side events including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and the EFCC-NEPAD Programme on combating Illicit Financial Flows.

“President Buhari will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with World Leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York,” Adesina said. On the entourage of the President, who is expected back in the country on September 26, are some governors, ministers and top government officials.