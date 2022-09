Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday said he never ordered the disruption of a solidarity rally by supporters of Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, the state capital, in South-East Nigeria.

Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Chooks Oko, made this known in a statement hours after policemen tear-gassed Obi’s supporters at a rally in the state.