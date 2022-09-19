ASUU: Flights affected in Lagos as aggrieved students continue protest

Some flights were affected on Monday when members of the National Association of Nigerian Students blocked a section of the access road to the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

It was gathered that the protesting students carried placards having various inscriptions as they used vehicles to block inbound and outbound traffic from the Ajao to Hajj Camp area of the airport road.

The aggrieved varsity students protesting the seven-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities blocked the road around 8 am till press time at 4 pm, a situation that caused gridlock along the axis as the vehicular movement in and out of the airport was stalled.