Awoyaya bad road viral video: again, Jandor commiserates with Lagosians

***Sanwoolu can’t do anything without the approval of the de-facto Governor – JANDOR

The viral video on social media showing some residents of Awoyaya in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State decrying the disgraceful state of the road causing terrible gridlock and untold hardship for motorists, businesses, and residents is indeed a disgrace to the 23 yrs of APC rule in Lagos State.

The residents and road users in the said video lamented and decried the poor state of the road which has become a nightmare for motorists and commuters in the area. It is saddening and very unfortunate that this hardship is also being experienced by residents in other divisions of the state. So worrisome is the fact that the ruling party has been in government for over 23 years with claims of humongous monthly IGR but with nothing tangible to show for it.

Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) is daily inundated with reports of pains and hardship suffered by the good people of the state as a result of the poor state of roads and other basic amenities. Jandor appeal to Lagosians to patiently endure the remaining days of the clueless and inept APC government as they prepare to experience a breath of fresh air when he emerges as the 16th Governor of the state in 2023.

“I appeal to the motorist, businessmen, and residents of Awoyaya to endure a little bit more. I assure you my government will build this road and all other roads in this condition across Lagos. I will make sure that the PDP government gives priority attention to roads, traffic and transportation immediately we are sworn in”, he said.