Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders over seven-month-old strike

The House of Representatives is scheduled to meet with the Academic Staff Union of the University and other stakeholders in a bid to end the lingering strike embarked upon by the varsity lecturers. Mr Yahaya Danzaria, the Clerk of the House of Representatives disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The meeting, Danzaria said, would take place on Tuesday at the National Assembly, the House of Representatives wing. “The House of Representatives is deeply concerned about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find a solution or reach an agreement between the Federal Government and the striking University lecturers,” the statement read.

“The House is more worried about the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.” According to him, the planned meeting with ASUU and other critical stakeholders is geared toward finding a lasting solution to the lingering strike embarked upon by ASUU.

Noting that the House was more worried about the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of the teeming youths, the clerk lamented that the youth had been kept at home for the past seven months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians over time to see that the matter was resolved.

ASUU had on February 14 declared a nationwide strike pressing home their demands for revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution.