Cooking gas price rose by 101% in one year – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics says the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas popularly known as cooking gas increased by 101.17% in the last one year. In its Price Watch for August 2022, the Bureau said Taraba State recorded the highest average price for refilling a cylinder of cooking gas with Katsina State being the lowest price.

The NBS said, “The average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 1.34% on a month-on-month basis from N4,397.68 recorded in July 2022 to N4,456.56 in August 2022. “On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 101.17% from N2,215.33 in August 2021.

“On state profile analysis, Taraba recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,925.44, followed by Adamawa with N4,920.00, and Lagos with N4,782.50. “On the other hand, Katsina recorded the lowest price with N4,020.00, followed by Ogun and Yobe with N4,057.14 and N4,078.46 respectively.”

The Bureau further said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG increased by 0.77% on a month-on-month basis from N9,824.07 in July 2022 to N9,899.34 in August 2022.