Ex-DSS Officer, nine others arrested over bullion van robbery in Abia

Ten suspects including a dismissed operative of the Department of State Services (DSS) have been arrested for robbing a bullion van in Abia State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Janet Agebe, disclosed this on Monday in a press conference in Umuahia, identifying the ex-DSS operative as Prosper Israel from Abia State. Israel was paraded on Monday alongside nine other suspects at the Police Headquarters in the state capital two months after the robbery.

It was gathered that the suspects were part of the 14-man robbery gang that ambushed a bullion van near Ntigha Junction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, on July 26, 2022.

The Police Commissioner stated that during the robbery, the cash officer of a new generation bank was killed on the spot, while the suspects carted an unspecified amount of cash being conveyed by the bullion van.