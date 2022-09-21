ASUU: Protesting students can’t block Third Mainland Bridge, police warn

The Lagos State Police Command has warned aggrieved varsity students protesting the seven-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities to desist from any plan to block the Third Mainland Bridge in Nigeria’s economic capital.

The spokesman for the police command in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Wednesday morning that though students or any group have the right to protest but they have no right to restrict others’ movement. “They can protest but they can’t infringe on other people’s right to movement,” Hundeyin said in a telephone chat.

Hundeyin also said police officers have been stationed at the end of the bridge which spans over 11.8km to prevent any form of blockage. Earlier in a string of tweets, the police spokesman on Wednesday said protesters cannot hold about 20 million Lagosians to ransom by blocking major roads and preventing them from going about their socio-economic activities.

“Our officers led by DPO Adeniji Adele, CSP Lanre Edegbai, are fully on ground at that end of the bridge. Same applies at other points. Have no fear. We got you covered. “We will not allow any person or group of persons deprive Lagosians of their Right to Freedom of Movement. Everyone’s rights must be respected!” he tweeted.