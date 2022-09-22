Atiku copied Buhari’s economic blueprint – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has described the economic blueprint recently unveiled by Atiku Abubakar as a “crude attempt at copying all that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done’’. Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the blueprint is a poor version of the present government’s economic strides.

“Let me say, straight away, that the so-called blueprint is a crude attempt at copying all that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done, especially in the areas of job creation, infrastructure financing, relationship with the private sector, rejuvenation of the power sector, poverty reduction, debt management and the overall management of the economy,” Alhaji Mohammed asserted.

The minister expressed shock that an opposition party that has on several occasions criticized its policies is currently adopting it for its campaign.

According to Him, the present administration has made giant strides through its economic blue print which has translated into the creation of over three hundred and two thousand jobs and over eight thousand kilometers of road across the country amongst others.