Jandor condoles H.E Atiku Abubakar on the death of his Principal Secretary

The Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) commiserates with the Presidential Candidate of the party, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on the death of his Principal Secretary, Barr. Abdullahi Nyako.

Jandor extolled the virtues of late Abdulahi Nyako for his exemplary dedication to duty and excellent attitude to work. He described his death as a major loss to the former Vice President and the entire PDP family.

He consoles H.E. Alh. Atiku Abubakar and the family of late Barr. Nyako and wished them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. “As we mourn his exit, I pray that God will comfort you and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus”, he said.