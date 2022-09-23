‘Anything You See, You Take’: Wike dares PDP to suspend him

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State dares the party’s leadership to suspend him.

Governor Wike, who was answering questions from select journalists during a chat on Friday in Rivers State, said the party’s leadership knows what he is capable of. “I beg them today, they should not waste time to suspend me,” said the governor during the media chat held at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“They should call a National Executive Committee (NEC) – meeting – now and say ‘you are now suspended from the party’. Anything you see, you take. They know what I will do.” The governor has been in the news recently, but this time, criticising his political party on whose platform he was elected governor for two terms.

Ahead of the general elections, he announced his bid to join the race for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor when the President completes his term.