2023: Peter Obi’s supporters hold mega rally in Abuja

Thousands of supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, staged a peaceful rally in Abuja on Saturday. The pro-Obi supporters marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid heavy security.

At the rally alongside the pro-Obi supporters are officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps. The supporters are making a statement that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have physical structures beyond social media.

One of the highlights of Saturday’s march was when a newly wedded coupled joined the rally in the nation’s capital. The move drew the attention of Obi who took to his social media handle to hail the couple. “Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too!” the presidential candidate tweeted.

“Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children, who will grow up in a united, secure, and productive Nigeria.”