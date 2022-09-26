Oyetola Vs Adeleke: Tribunal adjourns hearing till October 4

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting on the petition of Governor Gboyega Oyetola against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as Governor-elect, has adjourned to Tuesday, October 4 for a proper commencement of pre-hearing. The adjournment followed the decision of the tribunal to grant the INEC, PDP and Adeleke 7-days to respond to the pre-hearing form served on them by the tribunal.

At the sitting of the tribunal, counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Kayode Olatoke (SAN) had informed the court of his readiness to continue with pre-hearing session, having filed his form TF008, where issues for determination were raised. On the request of the tribunal for advise, Olatoke suggested that the matter should be stand down for few hours for the respondents to also respond to the tribunal pre-hearing form.

Counsel to the INEC, Ben Ananaba (SAN) said the pre-hearing could not go on because he was just served with the pre-hearing form this morning, saying statutorily, they have seven day to respond. Counsel to Adeleke, Bamidele Abolarin and counsel representing PDP, Nathaniel Oke (SAN) also requested the tribunal to give them the required seven days to respond.

In his ruling, Chairman of the tribunal Justice Teresa Kume adjourned the matter till Tuesday, October 4 for the commencement of hearing properly.