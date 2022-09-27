APC to expand Tinubu Campaign Council, postpones inauguration

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is making moves to expand its 422-member list of powerbrokers tasked with the job of to ensure victory for its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The Director-General of the PCC, Simon Lalong, in a statement late Monday said the need for the expansion of the list is to “accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family”. Lalong, who is also the governor of Plateau State also announced the postponement of the inauguration of the council and the prayer walk earlier scheduled kick-off campaigns on Wednesday.

“Recall that we had earlier earmarked a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for the 2023 Presidential Elections. We had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council report at the Campaign Headquarters on that day to collect their letters of appointments. “However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence.

“Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold,” Lalong said, adding that a new date and time-table of events will be announced soon.