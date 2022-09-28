BREAKING: Court declares Machina as APC candidate for Yobe North

The about four-month controversial All Progressives Congress primary election of the Yobe North Senatorial District has been put to rest after the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, declared Bashir Machina as the rightfully elected candidate.

The presiding judge, Justice Fadimatu Murtala, pronounced the ruling on Wednesday. For months, Machina and Senate President Ahmad Lawan who is representing Yobe North in the upper chamber have been at loggerheads over the ticket won by the former at the primary held on June 9, 2022.

Lawan had contested the presidential primary of the ruling party at about the same time as the senatorial primary won by Machina. The Senate president, however, lost to Bola Tinubu, a development that forced him to jostle for the senatorial ticket but Machina insisted that he won’t step down.

Lawan has been in the National Assembly as a federal lawmaker for 23 unbroken years.