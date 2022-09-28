Buhari inaugurates, sets agenda for National Council on Climate Change

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja charged the National Council on Climate Change to formulate appropriate policies toward achieving green growth and sustainable economic development for Nigeria.

Inaugurating the Council before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, the President said it marked the commencement of the implementation of the Climate Change Act 2021 and a new chapter in the renewed response to climate change in the country. The President also directed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice in conjunction with the Minister of Environment to initiate appropriate amendments of “noticeable implementation challenges” inherent in the Act.

Highlighting the losses and damages caused by the recent increasing floods in several parts of the country as well in Pakistan, Bangladesh and other parts of East and Southern Africa, the President described climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity. ”It [Climate Change] is complex and dynamic; and requires multidimensional and multi-sectoral initiatives to address its impacts and avert its rapid advance.

”Updated data show increases in sea level rise, heat waves, wild fires, floods, desertification, drying wetlands and many more disruptive climate occurrences.