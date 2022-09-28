Recovery of our Legacy Aircraft is beyond mere politics, says Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the recovery and eventual return of the seemingly lost asset of the State; Legacy 600 aircraft, is a reality, one that goes beyond mere politics. Governor Wike stated this after he received the Legacy 600 aircraft that touched down on Tuesday afternoon at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

At a brief reception that took place at the airport, there were some cultural displays staged by Rivers women and youths to celebrate the return of the State owned Legacy 600 Aircraft which was “secretly abandoned” in Germany by the immediate past administration. Governor Wike explained that it took intelligence report for his administration to discover such asset, owned by the Rivers State government. According to him, the immediate past administration flew the aircraft to far away Germany, without any record of it made available to his administration.

“To the glory of God, the plane is back and Rivers people can see, Nigerians can see, it is not that we are playing politics. All we are saying, we never knew, nobody told us until we got intelligence that we have this asset somewhere.” He recalled that the Legacy 600 Aircraft was purchased by the Dr. Peter Odili’s led administration to serve the interest of Rivers people, but was abandoned with the General Atomics Aerotec in Munich, Germany by the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi’s administration since 2012.