APC has put a knife to national unity, Atiku promises to rebuild Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing to unite Nigerians since it took over power seven years ago. “Our experience in the past seven years under the government of APC has made us doubt our strength as a people,” he said in a broadcast late Wednesday.

“In fact, it is safe to say that the greatest thing that the APC government will be remembered for is how it failed to maintain the integrity of our unity, how it has put a knife between the things that hitherto held us together.” And the former vice president said if elected next February, his administration will restructure the country.

“Nigerian people are excellent supporters and team players in a leadership environment that is open, friendly, and merit-based. We have the will and determination not only to promote the pursuit of happiness but also the actual attainment of happiness and the good life in an egalitarian society.

“These hallmarks of our civilization require that we restructure Nigeria in every facet of endeavour, open up the democratic space and mobilise our collective energy towards full-scale economic production,” Atiku stated.