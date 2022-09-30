Nigeria will remain an indivisible entity, says IBB

Nigerians have been advised to remain confident and optimistic that despite the problems, Nigeria will continue to remain an indivisible entity. Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida said this while addressing newsmen in Minna, Niger State on the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria.

General Babangida said to achieve this, a collective effort by all and sundry is required. He applauded the efforts of successive administrations in Nigeria for trying to keep the country united and called for more to succeed. On what he desired for Nigeria, Babangida said he wants the country to remain a strong, prosperous, and united country where peace reigns supreme.

He also expressed optimism that the current crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be resolved soon. General Babangida appealed to youths in the country to desist from the temptation of allowing themselves to be used as thugs by politicians.

Meanwhile, the former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called for the recruitment of additional security personnel to effectively tackle the problem of insurgency bedeviling Nigeria. He made the call while addressing journalists at his Hilltop residence in Minna.