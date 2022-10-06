I inherited a country at crossroads with bombs going off in cities – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he inherited a country at crossroads with bombs detonating in cities across Nigeria when he assumed office in May 2015. He, however, said his government has been able to manage Nigeria’s security crisis in the last seven years.

“When this government came in 2015, we inherited a country at crossroads with bombs going off with frightening frequency even in our cities and we came in to manage the crisis,” Buhari said on Thursday in Afaka, Kaduna State at the passing-out parade and commissioning ceremony of cadets of Regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

A total of 239 cadets including those from sister African countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, Niger Republic, Chad, and Uganda are passing out from the Academy as junior military officers.

The President charged the cadets to replicate the spirit of social cohesion they learned at the NDA and be incorruptible models to the society, noting that they emerged in the era of expanding global security threats. The President again pledged that his administration will fulfill its promise to neutralise Boko Haram terrorism in the North-East.