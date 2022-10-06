Man City 5-0 Copenhagen: Pep Guardiola dismisses Erling Haaland release clause rumours as ‘not true’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says reports in Spain that Erling Haaland’s contract contains a special release clause for him to join Real Madrid in 2024 are “not true”.

Speaking after the 22-year-old Norway striker had continued his incredible start at City by hitting two goals against Copenhagen in the Champions League, Guardiola denied rumours that Madrid have engineered an exclusive agreement to sign him. “It’s not true,” Guardiola said. “He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid, or any other team.

“Am I annoyed by the rumours? No, absolutely not. Rumours, and people talking, you cannot control it – so always we have to worry about what we can control. “The important thing is that he has adapted [since joining City] really well. I have the feeling he is incredibly happy here, and this is the most important thing.”

It is hardly surprising to see Haaland linked with the Spanish giants given his phenomenal form for City – he has now scored 19 goals in his first 12 games since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.