Jandor berates Sanwo Olu’s greek gift salary increase for Lagos Civil Servants

…says his overnight-show-of-love strategy to Lagosians in an election year is archaic and won’t save the drowning Lagos APC in 2023

The PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 election, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has slammed Governor Sanwo-Olu for his Greek gift to Lagos workers, saying the desperation of the outgoing APC government to retain power in the state is alarming. In a video going the round on social media earlier in the week, Mr. Sanwo-Olu agreed that the APC government has failed Nigeria by confirming the harsh state of the nation’s economy and its untowed effects on the government’s workers.

Jandor who recently lampooned the Sanwo Olu-led government for ill-treatments and neglect of the workers urges the state government to effect the salary increase from June 2022 and then pay three-month arrears to the workers to ease the crunchy effect of the harsh economy. Dr. Adediran stated that his consistent calls on the incumbent government to apply human face and empathy in the execution of state policies are in the interest of the residents of the state who are at the receiving end of the bad governance and abysmal failure of the APC-led government at the Federal and State levels.

He said that the ruling party is jittery about the rising popularity of the PDP and his advocacy efforts to plead the cause of all Lagosians and offer them some levels of comfort as they endure the remaining days of the APC-led government. The People’s Governor charged the state government to be alive to its primary responsibility of providing security and welfare for the people. He berated the Sanwo Olu-led administration for deliberately waiting till the eve of election and when Lagos residents cry out in pain before taking action. He mentioned the ongoing review of the state traffic law and renovation of some roads in the state which are only attended to after his advocacy efforts.

Jandor promised all Lagosians that Lagos PDP will continue to put the government on its toes as an efficiently credible opposition party and the government in-waiting.