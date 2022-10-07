Outdoor Advertising: OAAN’s letter to Lagos State government vindicates Jandor, as practitioners begged Sanwo-Olu to allow its members to deploy other political parties’ advertising materials

Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has commended the leadership of the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) for their recent call on the Lagos State government to desist from its clampdown action on operators in the industry. The leadership of OAAN in a letter to the Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASSA) dated 26th September 2022 stated that members of the association are apprehensive of the threats of the APC-led government to victimize outdoor advertising operators who take business from the opposition parties.

They referred to the disappointing “experience of the past” when some outdoor advertising companies were forced to abruptly stop running campaigns for the PDP governorship candidate. OAAN also appealed for a level playing field for its members as regards deployment of political campaign materials in the state which they said will enhance voters’ education, free, fair, and credible election.

It could be recalled that JANDOR not long ago called out the State government for removing all the signage of the Peoples Democratic Party across the state as well as instructing all billboard owners in Lagos to suspend all PDP advertorials forthwith and refund our money. The State Government through its agency put pressure on two advert agencies, Afromedia and JCDecaux to refund the main opposition party on already paid and running advert contracts. He condemned Mr. Sanwo-Olu for his uncivilized and undemocratic approach to stifling the efforts of opposition parties in gaining visibility and its damaging effect on the advertising industry in the state.

He noted that the APC has been jittery over the rising popularity and positive public perception of the Lagos PDP as a government in waiting which will correct the 23 years of misrule of the ruling party.