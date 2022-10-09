Chelsea: ‘Excited’ manager Graham Potter starting to put stamp on Blues

After a statement win over AC Milan in Europe and his first Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea manager, an “excited” Graham Potter is starting to make his mark on the Blues. After drawing his first game in charge the former Brighton boss has claimed three consecutive wins and looks to be starting to understand what makes his side tick.

Having come from behind against Crystal Palace, Chelsea then secured a comfortable Champions League victory over AC Milan before an equally comprehensive win over Wolves. “It’s exciting. It’s been a really strong week. It’s not easy, going Wednesday and Saturday. Credit to the players,” Potter said after his side’s 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Potter’s men could and should have scored more, too. The half-time scoreline of 1-0 flattered Wolves after Mason Mount, who was sublime throughout, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic all went close in a commanding first-half performance. Potter made seven changes between the two Premier League games, including bringing in Conor Gallagher, who was on loan at Crystal Palace last season and scored the winner against his former club last week.

The 47-year-old is clearly testing out the depth at his disposal – he left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling on the bench for the Wolves win, and opted to bring on Armando Broja and 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka for his first Premier League appearance.