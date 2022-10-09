Former PDP National Chairman Vincent Ogbulafor is dead

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Vincent Ogbulafor, is dead. He died of kidney-related issues at a hospital in Canada.

The Third Deputy Chairman Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Godfrey Onwuka, disclosed this after speaking to the widow of the deceased, Ifeoma Ogbulafor.

Onwuka described as painful, the death of Ogbulafor, adding that it is a loss to the entire community. The family of the deceased is expected to announce burial preparations much later.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom in a statement on Saturday described the deceased as a true party man.