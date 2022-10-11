ASUU set to meet over strike decision

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to deliberate over the decision to call of its eight months-long strike. ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed this in a chat on Tuesday.

Although Prof. Osodeke did not confirm when the meeting will take place, sources say voting will take place between Tuesday and Wednesday. Usually, ASUU branches nationwide will vote on a decision; the results will then be transmitted to ASUU’s National Executive Council for final ratification.

ASUU’s deliberations come after the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal ordered the union to return to the classroom. Many expect the union to call of the strike, which will allow students of public universities across the country return to the classroom.