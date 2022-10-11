Jandor releases campaign calendar for 2023 Guber election

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) has released the calendar for his gubernatorial campaign.

In preparation for tomorrow’s official lifting of the ban on political campaigns for the 2023 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Jandor released a 5-month calendar of activities covering the electioneering campaign period from Wednesday 12th October to Friday 10th February 2023.

The campaign calendar revealed that the Peoples Governor will tour the entire 245 wards across all the 20 Local Government areas of the state and also hold special sessions with strategic groups, Key Opinion Leaders, traditional, religious, and all critical stakeholders statewide.

Jandor and his running mate Olufunke Akindele officially will flag-off the campaign tomorrow with a broadcast on Arise News TV and MITV at 9am and 10am respectively.