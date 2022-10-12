Alleged N7.9bn Money Laundering: Court fixes Feb 13 for Oduah’s arraignment

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has fixed February 13, 2023, for the arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah. Oduah is facing trial for alleged fraud to the tune of N7.9 billion.

The ex-minister is being prosecuted on 25 counts of money laundering alongside Gloria Odita, Nwobu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Limited, Crystal Television Limited, Sobora International Limited and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company Limited. Hearing on the case had been stalled about six times, first by the absence of the first defendant, and later by the letter from the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, seeking to have the case file.

There seems to be a breakthrough finally with a letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation, asking that the case can go on. Counsel to the Prosecution and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mister Hassan Liman, told the Court that he has received a letter from the Office of the Attorney General, requesting the trial proceeds, as the investigation had been concluded. He said all other parties in the suit had also been served the letter, indicating readiness to begin the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will present 32 witnesses during the trial.