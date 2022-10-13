Labour Party unveils 1,234-member Campaign Council for Peter Obi

The Labour Party on Wednesday unveiled its Presidential Campaign Council, consisting of 1,234 members. The Director General of the Council, Doyin Okupe, also said those who think that the party has only social media supporters will be in for a surprise at the polls in 2023.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Okupe explained that over 80% of all new voters in the forthcoming general elections are supporters of the Labour Party. Okupe retained his position as the DG of the Council while a retired assistant Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Zarewa is the chairman of the council.

The National Organising Secretary of Labour Party, Clement Ojukwu read the names of the party’s campaign council for the 2023 presidential election. According to him, the 1,234 member-campaign council is an all-inclusive organisation.

In his remarks, Okupe highlighted the party’s campaign strategy, insisting that the support base is beyond social media.