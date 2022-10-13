PDP Crisis: Wike vows never to accept northern dominance

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed never to accept northern dominance in the leadership of the party.

Wike rejected the current formation of the party’s where the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Director General of the Presidential Campaign, Aminu Tambuwal; are all from the northern part of the country.

He said no one can convince him to drop his advocacy for internal democracy in the party. Wike stated this on Wednesday night, while hosting PDP candidates and local government party chairmen from Cross River State at his residence in Port Harcourt, where he donated 25 buses to support their campaigns. The delegation of PDP candidates for state and national elections in Cross River State was on a courtesy visit to Wike.

They appreciated Wike for being a strong support to them since their Governor, Ben Ayade dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress. Wike promised to support the Cross River PDP, even as he encouraged the candidates to be deliberate about winning the elections.