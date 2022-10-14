ASUU suspends 8-month-old strike, says issues not ‘satisfactorily addressed’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old industrial action. The union decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday.

In a statement by the president of the union Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU said the decision followed a series of appeals by Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representative Femi Gbajabiamila. “While appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians who waded into the matter, NEC noted with regrets that the issues in dispute are yet to be satisfactorily addressed,” the statement added.

“However, as a law-abiding Union and in deference to appeals by the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, and in recognition of the efforts of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and other well-meaning Nigerians, ASUU NEC resolved to suspend the strike action embarked upon on 14th February 2022. “Consequently, all members of ASUU are hereby directed to resume all services hitherto withdrawn with effect from 12:01 on Friday, 14th October 2022.”

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling last week. ASUU is expected to make a formal announcement about the suspended strike this morning.