Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the National Security Council meeting at the State House. In attendance at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also in attendance are the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, to the meeting.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo, is also attending the meeting.