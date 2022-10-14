Made In Nigeria Product: SON provides platform for testing locally made goods

Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON says it’s is providing a platform for proper testing of locally produced goods, so as to promote made in Nigeria goods and boost their global acceptance as this will help in creating awareness on the significance of standardisation. The Director-General of SON, Farouk Salim made this known at the commemoration of the 2022 WORLD STANDARDS DAY CELEBRATION with the theme: “Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a Precursor for Growth” in Lagos, South West Nigeria.

He noted that this year’s celebration is coordinated by members of the International Electrotechnical Commission (I.E.C.), the International Telecommunication Union (I.T.U.), and the International Standards Organization (I.S.O.). “This year’s celebration is highly celebrated to raise public consciousness about the significance of standardisation globally among the consumers, regulators and industries alike.” “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which seek to address social imbalance, develop a sustainable economy and slow the rate of climate change can only be attained through the corporation of many public and private partners and the use of all available tools including standards and conformity assessment.”

The SON Boss explained the Organisation has put in place programmes for capacity building for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSME’s. “Recently we commissioned the Kano Regional training Facility to provide training services for our Stakeholders in the North West Region by availing them trainings in the ISO Quality Management Systems series and Halal, to enable a lot of business get certified in Halal standards for Nigeria to partake in the Billion dollars market.” he said. “To reduce the effect of greenhouse emission on the climate, SON is in its own little way providing solar powered batteries panels for use in the State Offices thereby reducing our use of fuel generators which add pollutants to our environment.”

“Enough work is being put in place by the National Mirror Committee on Electricals and Electronics in the adaptation of Standards in renewable energy, energy sufficient bulbs, Solar batteries and panels, and other low energy powered electronics like televisions, Air-conditioners and Refrigerators amongst others, to enable consumers in the Country leverage on the need for use of renewable energy for efficiencies and also to lower carbon emission.”