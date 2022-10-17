Atiku’s Comments: PDP owes Nigerians an apology, says Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) owes Nigerians an explanation and an apology following some rather controversial statements made by Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the party.

Atiku had on Sunday in Kaduna asserted that the north does not need Yoruba or Igbo candidates when it comes to the presidency, adding that the only candidate worthy of the coveted seat is him alone. “I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country. I think what the average northerner needs is somebody who is from the north, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria, and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country.

“This is what the northerner needs. He (the northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin,” Atiku opined. In his reaction to the comments which have generated heated arguments across the country, Governor Wike said while he doubts the possibility of Atiku making such a sensational statement at this critical time of the Nation’s history, such posture would justify his fight for equity, justice and fairness in the PDP.

According to him, the party must urgently address the issue and appeal to Nigerians lest the people stop rallying behind the PDP and begin to see the party as one where justice and equity do not abound.

Governor Wike also challenged the National Chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu on his defense of the corruption allegations he leveled against him and condemned as ridiculous, the recommendations of the party’s Board of Trustees on the crisis in the PDP.