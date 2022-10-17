It is time to take back our country – Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed says it is time for Nigerians to take back their country.

Senator Datti made the declaration on Monday during an interview after a town-hall meeting with key stakeholders including state party leadership, Coalition of Obi-Datti Support Groups, aspirants for the various elective positions ahead of next year’s general election in Minna the Niger state Capital.

Datti urged Nigerians to ignore politicians who use religion and tribal sentiments to instill hatred amongst the electorates. He said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have both ruled for 24 years combined with nothing to show other than insecurity, corruption and other challenges.

“Fellow victims of insecurity, corruption; we, Nigerians are the ones who have been cheated and we did not cheat, these politicians in other parties are the ones who have cheated us. “The end of these terrible issues have come.

“If the APC and the PDP are better after 24 years combined of governance why are we still witnessing the challenges we are facing? Nigerians, it’s time to take back our country,” the statesman stated.