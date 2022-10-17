Kenyatta, others present as Buhari chairs last ministerial performance review

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday chaired the third ministerial performance review retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries. Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan as well as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were among dignitaries present at the State House Banquet Hall, venue of the event.

The first ministerial retreat was held in August 2019. This year’s retreat, the last in the series of retreats held under Buhari’s second term, is sequel to the midterm performance review held last year. The retreat’s objectives include delivering reports on progress made particularly on the nine priority areas of the present administration. The retreat is structured into three main areas, presenting key achievements and ways to accelerate implementation of key mandates.

The President declared that the goal to increase electricity generation to 25,000 megawatts in six years is on course (through the partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and German Siemens) as the first batch of the transformers has arrived Nigeria already. He stated that his administration remained unwavering in the fight against corruption and will continue to review and prosecute high-profile corruption cases and ensure speedy completion.